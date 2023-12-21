MDSPCA - Holiday Pet Safety

Are you looking to add a furry friend to your home this holiday season? If your home and family are ready to welcome a pet, adopting around the holidays can bring the joy of helping an animal in need. If you're thinking of giving a pet as a gift, consider a gift card to a local shelter or rescue or supplies, and let the recipient pick out the right animal for them.

If you already have pets, help keep them safe with these tips from the Maryland SPCA!



Secure your tree and ornaments, especially around curious cats. Don't put any additives in your tree water as these can contain harmful ingredients.



Watch for toxic foods, and make sure you or your guests aren't sneaking table scraps to pets. Common toxic foods include grapes, onion, chocolate, and artificial sweeteners.



Show your pets some love with presents like a Kong chew or puzzle mat!

Learn more and see adoptable pets here.