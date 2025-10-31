Halloween can be a frightening time for pets who aren’t used to all the noise, costumes, and activity. Masks and strange outfits can confuse or scare animals. To help keep your pets calm, provide them with a quiet, safe space away from the front door and trick-or-treaters.





Halloween pet safety tips with MDSPCA

MDSPCA gives advice on how to safely enjoy Halloween with your pets

Safety is also important during the festivities. Keep chocolate and other candy out of reach, and make sure your pets are wearing collars with up-to-date ID tags in case they slip outside. If you decide to dress your pet up, choose a costume that fits comfortably and doesn’t restrict movement, vision, or breathing.

After Halloween, you and your pet can help the Maryland SPCA kick off the season at the Pawliday Village on November 22! Shop local vendors, get your pet's photo taken with Santa or the Grinch, and enjoy tastings and tours courtesy of Sagamore. All pets are welcome at the village, and adoptable pets will be there too!

Learn more and see adoptable pets here.