MD Vegan Eats - Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week

Posted at 3:52 PM, Aug 17, 2021
Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week is a great treat for everyone, vegan or not. From now through August 29, join us in welcoming back vegan and veg-friendly restaurants during the summer edition of Vegan Restaurant Week: Welcome Back, Maryland!

Restaurants are being asked to promote healthier menus with whole food plant-based items that can benefit your health, reduce animal cruelty, and save the environment. Enjoy a variety of plant-based and/or vegan menu items from more than 45 participated restaurants.

Get involved and help these amazing local businesses by tagging your dishes on Facebook and Instagram! Tag @mdvegaeats to show off your favorite restaurants and foods!

Find participating restaurants and learn more here!

