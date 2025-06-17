MD Energy Advisors provides energy solutions for consumers and businesses

Homes and commercial buildings are all seeing energy costs rise. MD Energy Advisors works with both consumers and businesses as an energy broker as well as reducing usage through efficiency projects. They can even help navigate rebates through programs like Empower MD.

In addition to helping with Maryland's Energy needs, MD Energy Advisors was recently recognized as one of the best places to work by the Baltimore Business Journal. MD Energy Advisors is proud of the honor, and strives to bring together a work force that is capable, passionate, and consumer driven. They recently hosted an All Hands meeting, where all 72 employees met together to team build, do good for the community, and look towards the future. This year, they teamed up with Bikes for Goodness Sake to build 15 bikes for donation to Baltimore's Helping Up Project.

The team can also help commercial buildings. Per the Maryland Climate Solutions Now Act, all commercial use buildings over 35,000 square feet much be benchmarked by September 1. Benchmarking buildings helps identify and resolve energy inefficiencies.

