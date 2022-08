McGruff the Crime Dog is back with a message for a new generation!

Fake products can cause very real harm, from fake medicines or beauty products causing medical issues to hurting the business community and harming the economy. McGruff has joined the Go For Real campaign to help teach teens and tweens how to spot fake products before they buy them.

You can take the #GoForReal challenge, test yourself with the Dupe Detector, and find other resources here.