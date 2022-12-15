McGruff - Holiday Scams

The holiday hustle and bustle are in full swing as shoppers search for this year’s best steals and deals. Discounts are expected to hit record highs for popular categories such as electronics, computers, and toys.

However, scammers are looking to take advantage of shoppers, and the most sought-after gifts are the highest targets for scams. Criminals are on the prowl both online and off looking to entice consumers with even lower-cost price tags attached to dangerous counterfeit products.

Make sure you're buying from a trusted retailer. Look for typos in advertising materials, bad photos, or anything else that seems "off". The company should have easily accessible, working contact information in case there is an issue.

Learn more here. Kids can learn more about the dangers of counterfeit products with McGruff the Crime Dog here.