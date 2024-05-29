Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Mazda - Car Sharing Tech

Posted at 2:37 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 14:37:35-04

Forgetting to refill the gas tank, adjust the driver’s seat or realign side and rear view mirrors to a partner’s preferences can create significant bumps in the road for even the most seasoned relationships.

With summer road trips on the horizon, Mazda has new vehicle systems that help reduce stress and make life easier for car sharing couples.

Mazda's Driver Personalization System is available now on select models like the CX-70. This allows for unique profiles that automatically adjust to each driver's preferences for seats, mirrors, music, and more than 100 other settings.

Take the stress out of sharing and enjoy the road this summer!

Learn more here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices