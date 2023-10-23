Master Gee - National Hip Hop Museum

The National Hip-Hop Museum (NHHM) of Washington DC – the world's first Hip-Hop museum – officially launched January 2019. It is the leading organization in Hip-Hop preservation, history and education, offering more than 500 exclusive and authentic pieces of memorabilia, artifacts, posters, sneakers and other rare and historic items representing all aspects of the culture.

Celebrated multi-platinum recording artist, founder and the voice of the legendary Hip-Hop group The Sugarhill Gang Master Gee also serves as Executive Director of the museum.

As part of its 50th anniversary celebration of hip-hop, NHHM will induct Ice-T, Run DMC, Kurtis Blow, The Fat Boys, Roxanne Shante and The B-Boys into its Hall of Fame during the National Celebration of Hip-Hop, taking place Saturday, Oct. 28, at Nationals Park. Attendees also can explore a pop-up shop and experience with one-of-a-kind memorabilia for sale from The Hip-Hop Shop.

Learn more about the National Museum of Hip Hop here.