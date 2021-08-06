Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week - Summer 2021

Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week is a great treat for everyone, vegan or not. From now through August 29, join us in welcoming back vegan and veg-friendly restaurants during the summer edition of Vegan Restaurant Week: Welcome Back, Maryland!

Restaurants are being asked to promote healthier menus with whole food plant-based items that can benefit your health, reduce animal cruelty, and save the environment. Enjoy a variety of plant-based and/or vegan menu items.

Customers will even get to cast their vote on their favorite dishes. All customers are welcome, not just vegans!

Email info@mdveganeats.com to win a gift card from a participating restaurant, and learn more here!