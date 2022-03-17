Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week - Spring 2022

Maryland Vegan Eats welcomes back returning restaurants and invites new restaurants to participate in a compassionate campaign by encouraging them to offer healthy, plant-based, and/or vegan items as part of their menu selections.

Maryland is an exciting and vibrant state full of unique counties, towns, and neighborhoods boasting incredible diversity. Nothing brings people and community together quite like good food. The mission of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week is to bridge the gap by increasing the awareness, benefits, and accessibility of a plant-based diet through a fun, innovative, and community-based experience.

Customers will get to cast their vote on their favorite dishes. All customers are welcome, not just vegans! Learn more and find participating restaurants here.