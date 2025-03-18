Watch Now
Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week is happening now!

Whether you're curious about a plant based diet or already committed to the lifestyle, Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month is for you!

Nothing brings people and community together quite like good food. After starting with just a few restaurants and one week in 2017, the event has grown into a month long, state wide celebration! The mission of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week is to bridge the gap by increasing the awareness, benefits, and accessibility of a plant-based diet through a fun, innovative, and community-based experience.

There's truly something for everyone during the month. Try an amazing mocktail paired with a plant-based brunch menu at Oleum, or try stop into Land of Kush for some delicious soul food. There are more than thirty participating restaurants with special menus, with many carry-out or fast casual options.

Now through March 30, you can find amazing deals at more than thirty participating restaurants. Learn more and find the full list of restaurants here.

