Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month Summer 2024

Whether you're curious about a plant based diet or already committed to the lifestyle, Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month is for you!

Maryland is an exciting and vibrant state full of unique counties, towns, and neighborhoods boasting incredible diversity. Nothing brings people and community together quite like good food.

The mission of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week is to bridge the gap by increasing the awareness, benefits, and accessibility of a plant-based diet through a fun, innovative, and community-based experience.

Now through August 31, you can find amazing deals at more than twenty participating restaurants, including favorites like Land of Kush. You can even win a gift card to a participating restaurant! Email info@mdveganeats.com with "I saw you on Midday Maryland" in the subject line to be entered into a chance to win.

