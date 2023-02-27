Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month - March 2023

Whether you're curious about a plant based diet or already committed to the lifestyle, Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month is for you!

From March 3 - 26, MAryland Vegan Restaurant month will feature plant based menus and items across all price points from your favorite Maryland restaurants.

This year, you can even help get the party started at the kick off event! Join some of Maryland's top restaurants at the Lord Baltimore Hotel on March 2 from 5:30 - 8:30 pm. The evening features samples, giveaways, music, prizes, and more!

Learn more here.