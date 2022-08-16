Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month - August 2022

Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week is now officially Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month!

Now there's even more time to enjoy Maryland's best vegan dishes. Maryland is an exciting and vibrant state full of unique counties, towns, and neighborhoods boasting incredible diversity. Nothing brings people and community together quite like good food. The mission of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week is to bridge the gap by increasing the awareness, benefits, and accessibility of a plant-based diet through a fun, innovative, and community-based experience.

You can find amazing deals at more than twenty participating restaurants, including favorites like Golden West Cafe and Underground Pizza.

Learn more and find participating restaurants here.