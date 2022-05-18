Maryland TraumaNet - Trauma Awareness Month

As part of National Trauma Awareness Month, May 18 is Trauma Survivors Day - a day of celebration that seeks to draw inspiration from and provide support to survivors (and families) of traumatic injuries. Maryland TraumaNet recognizes and celebrates with all trauma survivors and all trauma centers, their surgeons, nurses, and staff.

As summer temperatures rise and people head outside and on vacation, remember some simple tips to help stop trauma before it starts.

When outside walking or biking, make sure to stay aware of your surroundings. Put your phone away to focus on the road, and always use sidewalks when available.

Drowning doesn't look like the movies. It's often silent and without splashing.

Fence in pools and keep them locked

Keep novice or inexperience swimmers within arms reach.

Maryland TraumaNet is a multidisciplinary organizational advocacy group focused on issues regarding the provision of trauma care within the Maryland Trauma System. It has representatives from each of Maryland's designated trauma centers and specialty referral centers. TraumaNet is committed to the development and promotion of excellence in the delivery of trauma services in the state of Maryland by providing trauma expertise through consultation and leadership.

Learn more here.