Maryland TraumaNet - Summer Safety

With children out of school, summer vacations, and hot weather temps around the corner, Dr. Erica Hodgman, the Director of the Pediatric Burn Program at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, shares a few tips for keeping our little ones safe this summer.

It’s important to keep a 3-foot perimeter around grills and firepits as children could fall into them and sustain a burn.

With July 4th around the corner, fireworks and sparklers pose a danger to parents and children. Sparklers can be as hot as a welding torch and must not be used by children.

While vacationing, keep an eye on children while at the pool or near open water. Have children wear life jackets or take swim lessons to help improve their swimming ability.

