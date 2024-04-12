Maryland TraumaNet - Stop the Bleed 2024

The Stop the Bleed Program was created to build national resilience by better preparing the public to save lives by raising awareness of basic actions to stop life threatening bleeding.

A bleeding injury can happen anywhere. With this training, you can become an immediate responder to the situation and help save a life. Everyone, no matter the age, can learn how to Stop the Bleed. Trainees will learn how to use your hands to apply pressure to a wound; how to pack a wound to control bleeding; and how to correctly apply a tourniquet.

Maryland TraumaNet is a multidisciplinary organizational advocacy group, consisting of representatives from each Maryland Trauma Center, focused on issues regarding the provision of trauma care within the Maryland Trauma System. On May 23rd, there will be a special Stop the Bleed Day Event hosted by the Maryland Committee on Trauma.

Register for the May 23 event here.

Find other Stop the Bleed workshops here.

Learn more about Maryland TraumaNet here.