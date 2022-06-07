Maryland TraumaNet - Stop the Bleed

The American College of Surgeons Stop the Bleed Program was created to build national resilience by better preparing the public to save lives by raising awareness of basic actions to stop life threatening bleeding.

A bleeding injury can happen anywhere. By knowing how to Stop the Bleed, you can become an immediate responder to the situation and help save a life. There are Stop the Bleed Courses offered throughout the country. Everyone, no matter the age, can learn how to Stop the Bleed.

During the course, participants will learn three techniques: how to use your hands to apply pressure to a wound; how to pack a wound to control bleeding; and how to correctly apply a tourniquet. To find a course near you, click here.

For more information about TraumaNet and the Stop the Bleed efforts in Maryland, click here.