Maryland TraumaNet shares tips for summer firework safety

As summer celebrations heat up, so does the risk of serious injuries - especially from fireworks. While backyard displays can be a fun tradition, they can also cause devastating hand injuries that lead to lifelong consequences.

In 2023, there were 8 deaths and an almost 10,000 injuries involving fireworks, 40% of which were hand related. With 31 bones, 18 muscles, 23 tendons, and dozens of nerves and blood vessels, the hand is one of the most delicate and intricate parts of the body. Professional displays carry much less risk of injury, but if you do use fireworks at home, it's important to be extremely cautious. always wear safety equipment like gloves and eye protection, never lean over the fuse when lighting a firework, and never light a fuse while holding onto a firework.

The Curtis National Hand Center at Medstar Union Memorial Hospital is one of the nation’s leading facilities for hand and upper extremity care and part of the Maryland TraumaNet System. Maryland TraumaNet is a nationally recognized multidisciplinary organizational advocacy group, consisting of representatives from each Maryland Trauma Center. The group works together throughout the state to advocate for better trauma care outcomes and injury prevention.

