Maryland TraumaNet shares safety tips for cold weather

With the winter months coming and temperatures dropping, it’s important to take steps to prevent ourselves from getting frostbite.

Frostbite occurs when the exposed parts of the body, such as fingers, toes, nose, and earlobes, freeze. Warning signs include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness, and stiff muscles.

Prevent frostbite by dressing in several layers of loose warm clothing, wearing hats that fully cover the ears, warm boots, and mittens, drinking plenty of warm fluids, and avoiding outdoor activities when temperatures are under 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

If frostbite does occur, seek medical attention as soon as possible and remove wet clothing and wrap in warm dry clothing.

