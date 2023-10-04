Maryland TraumaNet - Pedestrian Safety

October 4th is National Walk & Roll to School Day, a time to raise awareness for pedestrian and biker safety.

In Maryland, in 2019 92% of pedestrian-involved crashes resulted in injury or death. Approximately 1 out of 4 Marylanders killed in a traffic crash was a pedestrian on foot. Pedestrian safety is so important, especially with school back in session. Maryland TraumaNet is a networks of trauma centers in Maryland working together to provide advocacy and better outcomes for trauma care. They have some tips on walking, biking, and driving safely:

Walkers:



Look left, right, left before crossing

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing

Cross at crosswalks or corners

Bikers:

Wear a properly fitting helmet while on the road

Ride with the flow of traffic

Follow safety signs

Drivers:

Obey traffic signals

Be aware and minimize distractions

Look for people at crosswalks and on corners

Learn more here.