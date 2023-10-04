Watch Now
Maryland TraumaNet - Pedestrian Safety

Posted at 1:37 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 13:37:53-04

October 4th is National Walk & Roll to School Day, a time to raise awareness for pedestrian and biker safety.

In Maryland, in 2019 92% of pedestrian-involved crashes resulted in injury or death. Approximately 1 out of 4 Marylanders killed in a traffic crash was a pedestrian on foot. Pedestrian safety is so important, especially with school back in session. Maryland TraumaNet is a networks of trauma centers in Maryland working together to provide advocacy and better outcomes for trauma care. They have some tips on walking, biking, and driving safely:

Walkers:

  • Look left, right, left before crossing
  • Make eye contact with drivers before crossing
  • Cross at crosswalks or corners

Bikers:

  • Wear a properly fitting helmet while on the road
  • Ride with the flow of traffic
  • Follow safety signs

Drivers:

  • Obey traffic signals
  • Be aware and minimize distractions
  • Look for people at crosswalks and on corners

Learn more here.

