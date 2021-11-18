Maryland TraumaNet - Injury Prevention Day

MD TraumaNet- I usually send links to Stacy but I think you know the guy so you can send them direct and cc her if you want. Either way they get both

November 18th is Injury Free Coalition for Kids second annual National Injury Prevention Day (NIPD). NIPD is a day designed for Injury Free Coalition for Kids and the country's leading injury and violence prevention organizations to join forces to raise awareness about the burden of injury, violence and a need for change.

We are "Shining a Green Light" on Injury Prevention by wearing the color green and lighting our Baltimore Skyline green for NIPD. The color green is often associated with safety and represents peace, productivity, growth and positive outcomes. Tonight in Baltimore, the M&T Bank Stadium, Camden Yards, Johns Hopkins Dome, Baltimore City Hall Dome, and Johns Hopkins Bayview Kimmel Cancer Center will be shining a green light. In Annapolis, the Governor's Mansion will be lit green from 6pm - 8pm in recognition of National Injury Prevention Day.

