Maryland TraumaNet - Firearm Safety

Firearm violence is a public health crisis across the nation. In fact, in 2020, there were more than 45,000 deaths from firearms in the United States.

There has been a rise in gun violence both locally and nationally over the last few years. Maryland Trauma Centers are addressing this rise by increasing their outreach on gun safety and working to #EndGunViolence.

A key message to gun safety is safe storage of firearms. Gun owners should properly store their guns in the home. Guns in the home should be locked and unloaded, with the ammunition locked in a separate location. These locked places could be a gun safe, a lock box, or trigger locks. In the home, the guns should be locked up and out of sight, ensuring that children and teens aren’t able to access the keys or combinations.

For more information, please click here, and follow Maryland TraumaNet on social media.