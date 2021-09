On this first day of fall, Maryland TraumaNet is giving some tips on prevention of falls in the home.

1 in 3 older adults will suffer a fall in their lives, and these falls can cause injuries from bruising to fractures bones and even head trauma.

To help prevent falls, make sure to install and use grab bars in bathrooms and other high-slip areas. Keep floors and stairs free of clutter, and use railings whenever possible.

