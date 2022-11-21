Maryland TraumaNet - Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is a leading cause of motor vehicle crashes and fatalities. In fact, in Maryland in 2021, there were 205 fatal crashes, and 14,442 injury crashes that resulted from distracted drivers.

Distracted driving is any activity that takes attention away from driving – it could be visual (texting), auditory (talking on phone), manual (eating or drinking), or cognitive (thinking about dinner). Drivers can be the FOCUSED driver!

Follow these tips to be a distraction-free driver!

Put your phone away and on do not disturb. All texts and calls can wait!

Have a passenger answer your phone, text, or plug in directions.

Avoid eating or drinking while driving.

If driving with children, pull over attend to them.

Finish all make up, hair brushing, or flossing at home.

These are all distractions and by eliminating them, a driver can be a safe and focused driver.

For more information: visit www.zerodeathsmd.org, www.mva.maryland.gov, www.nhtsa.gov, or www.maryland-traumanet.com.