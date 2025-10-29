Maryland TraumaNet discusses the danger, treatment, and prevention of carbon monoxide poisoning

November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, and a good reminder to talk about a danger that’s often invisible but potentially deadly. Carbon monoxide is known as the ‘silent killer’ because it’s colorless, odorless, and can build up without warning. Gas stoves, car exhaust, furnaces, and fireplaces are common causes of carbon monoxide in homes.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, nausea or dizziness, and fatigue. If everyone in your home is having these symptoms, or if you feel better when not at home, you should call 911 or be seen by a doctor as soon as possible.





Learn more about the risks, symptoms, and prevention of carbon monoxide poisoning with Maryland TraumaNet

Maryland TraumaNet discusses the dangers of carbon monoxide

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a leading treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning. Patients sit in a pressurized cabin flooded with oxygen to help push the carbon monoxide out of the body. This helps both the immediate symptoms and can lessen the risk of long term effects.

Maryland TraumaNet is a multidisciplinary organizational advocacy group, consisting of representatives from each Maryland Trauma Center. The group works together throughout the state to advocate for better trauma care outcomes and injury prevention.

