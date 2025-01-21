Maryland TraumaNet discusses fire safety and burn treatment

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Maryland State Fire Marshal advise consumers not to buy or use indoor tabletop fire pits or s’mores makers that burn alcohol or other liquid fuel. These products pose a serious injury risk when pouring in the alcohol or fuel to the container as there is “flame jetting” when refilling.



To avoid the dangers associated with indoor fire pits, it is recommended to:

Always extinguish the flame before refueling

Use safe fuels, ones specifically recommended for indoor fire pits

Keep pets and children at a safe distance

Ensure the room is well-ventilated

Install a smoke and carbon monoxide detector in your home and check them often

These were popular holiday gift items, but there are other great ways to have fun indoors during winter. Consider treats like hot cocoa, or use your microwave or oven for s'mores.

If a burn does occur, make sure flames are out (stop, drop, and roll) and remove any burned clothing. Burns can be treated with cool water (not cold water or ice) and seen by a doctor at a burn center as soon as possible. In Maryland, children are seen at the Children's Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Children's Center, while adults are treated at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center for Adults

Maryland TraumaNet is a multidisciplinary organizational advocacy group, consisting of representatives from each Maryland Trauma Center. The group works together throughout the state to advocate for better trauma care outcomes and injury prevention. Lean more about their work here.