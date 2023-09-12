Maryland TraumaNet - Car Seat Safety

Did you know that motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of death for children ages 1 - 13? Car seats and booster seats provide the protection to keep our kids safe in an accident, but it's also important that seats are installed and used properly.

Child Passenger Safety Week is September 18th - 22nd. During this week, various organizations, like Safe Kids Baltimore and Maryland Kids in Safety Seats, are sharing tips and information on keeping children safe in vehicles. All seats pass safety testing before coming to market, so chose your seat based on what works for your vehicle and situation.

Maryland Kids in Safety Seats offers car seat checks at various locations throughout the state, where Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians educate caregivers on proper car seat installation, harness adjustment, and harness fit for your child.

