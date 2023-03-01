Maryland TraumaNet - Blood Donation

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion. Those blood transfusions cannot be given without donors of all blood types.

The nation’s blood supply has decreased to concerning levels. Red Cross hosts blood drives at various locations in Maryland, and the donation process is easy.

Maryland TraumaNet is a multidisciplinary organizational advocacy group, consisting of representatives from each Maryland Trauma Center, focused on issues regarding the provision of trauma care within the Maryland Trauma System.

Find a Red Cross blood drive here.

Learn more about Maryland TraumaNet here.