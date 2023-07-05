Maryland Tourism - Summer Staycations

If you're looking for the perfect summer getaway, it may be closer than you think. Maryland has so much to offer all year round, and summer is no exception.

Sail on the Chesapeake Bay, build sandcastles in Ocean City and get into a mountain of steamed crabs—that’s just the beginning of summer in Maryland!

Cool off in the mountain-fed waters of Deep Creek Lake, stroll the boardwalk at National Harbor and find the perfect ice cream cone.

Check out one of eighteen scenic byways spread across the different regions of the state. They offer perfect options for weekend getaways and daytrips, and they’re already mapped out for you and highlight different sites along the way!

