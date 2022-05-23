Maryland Tourism - Summer Fun

Summer is the perfect time for travelers to reconnect and recharge in Maryland!

From commemorating Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday to traveling along one of the state’s 18 scenic byways, to enjoying Maryland’s Outdoor Collection, to navigating the waters of the Chesapeake Bay with a certified Chesapeake Bay Storyteller on a guided water-based tour, travelers will find an abundance of travel products and resources to plan their next visit.

The Maryland Office of Tourism offers an abundance of travel literature to help plan your Maryland adventure. Share your experiences using #MDinFocus.

