Maryland State Fair - August 2023

Excitement is just around the corner! The 142nd Maryland State Fair is open for three long weekends this summer starting August 24!

The Maryland State Fair is a fun and educational destination sure to captivate visitors of all ages. The Maryland State Fair is complete with daily home arts, farm and garden, livestock and horse competitions and exhibits, rides, games, live concerts and entertainment, live Thoroughbred horse racing, fair treats and farm fresh foods, the U-Learn Agriculture Education Zone, The Birthing Center, a museum, and more.

Head to the Exhibition Hall for 4-H and FFA livestock shows. There are also exhibitions featuring locally made baked goods, textiles, and more.

Find all your favorite games and attractions at the Midway, featuring more than 30 rides, a Kiddie Land area, games, and fun fair food provided by Deggeller Attractions. For those looking to sample locally grown food, the Maryland Foods Pavilion and Dairy Bar will showcase fresh from the farm and Chesapeake Bay food and drinks.

