The Maryland SPCA is the place to meet your new best friend!

The SPCA is open for adoptions Monday - Saturday. Come in to meet and greet an adoptable dog or cat and a friendly staff member or volunteer will walk you through the next steps of adoption. If the animal is fixed and up to date on vaccinations, you can take them home the same day!

There will also be a chance to meet adoptable pets at the upcoming Festival for the Animals on Saturday, September 23 at Padonia Park Club.

Learn more here.