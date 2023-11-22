Maryland Proton Treatment Center - Thoracic Cancers

Thoracic cancers involve cancers of the chest, such as lung and esophageal cancer. While not the most common type of cancer, lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer death. Proton therapy has been shown to play an important part in the treatment plans for thoracic cancers.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation that stops at the tumor site and spares healthy tissue, resulting in far fewer side effects and the preservation of quality of life.

The Maryland Proton Treatment Center is the first and most experienced proton therapy treatment center in the region. Speak with your medical care team to see if proton therapy is right for you.

