Maryland Proton Treatment Center - September 2022

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, with about 1 in 8 men diagnosed in their lifetime. Proton therapy can eliminate the need for major surgery for men diagnosed with the disease and results in far fewer side effects such as bowel and rectal issues.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation that stops at the tumor site and spares healthy tissue, resulting in far fewer side effects and the preservation of quality of life.

Maryland Proton Treatment Center is the first and most experienced proton therapy center in the region. Speak with your doctor about whether proton therapy is right for you, or schedule a consult by calling 410-369-5200.

Learn more here.