Maryland Proton Treatment Center - Quality of Life

Posted at 2:51 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 14:51:29-05

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation that stops at the tumor site, sparing healthy tissue. This treatment is beneficial for not only fighting cancer by destroying tumors, it also helps to preserve a patient’s quality of life.

Proton therapy ultimately results in far less side effects, making it a premium option for treating cancer recurrences.

Maryland Proton Treatment Center is the first and most experienced proton treatment center in the state. They're also home to five of Maryland's top radiation oncologists.

Learn more about proton therapy and if it's right for you by speaking with your doctor, or find more information here.

