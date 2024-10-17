Maryland Proton Treatment Center offers advanced therapies for teens and young adults facing cancer

Cancer diagnosis among teenagers and young adults is on the rise, and with so much life left to look forward to, it’s critical that younger people with cancer know about beneficial and curative treatments.

Traditional radiation for cancer treatment targets the tumor site but also gives a large dose of radiation to the surrounding healthy tissue. Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation that stops at the tumor site and spares healthy tissue, resulting in far fewer side effects and the preservation of quality of life.

The Maryland Proton Treatment Center is the first and most experienced proton therapy treatment center in the region. Speak with your medical care team to see if proton therapy is right for you.

