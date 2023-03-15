Maryland Proton Treatment Center - March 2023

1 in 2 women will develop cancer at some point in her lifetime. While skin cancer remains the number one most diagnosed cancer in both men and women, common cancers in women include breast, lung, endometrial and other gyn-related cancers.

Many of these types of cancer can benefit from proton therapy, an advanced form of radiation that stops at the tumor site and spares healthy tissue, resulting in far fewer side effects and the preservation of quality of life.

The Maryland Proton Treatment Center is the first and most experienced proton therapy treatment center in the region. Speak with your medical care team to see if proton therapy is right for you.

Learn more here.