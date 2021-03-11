Maryland Proton Treatment Center - March 2021

While COVID-19 has people at home more than before, it's important to keep up with scheduled check-ups and cancer screenings. Catching cancer early is important for better and more effective treatment. If you have been recently vaccinated, you should wait 4-6 weeks before being screening for breast cancer, as the vaccine can cause swollen lymph glands that can be mistaken for lumps during a mammogram.

If you have been diagnosed or experience a reoccurrence, proton therapy is a highly advanced and precise form of radiation used to treat cancer. Unlike conventional radiation, which penetrates through the body, proton therapy releases energy within the target to deliver a maximum radiation dose that stops at the tumor. This enables physicians to target tumors with pinpoint accuracy while sparing healthy tissues.

The Maryland Proton Treatment Center (MPTC) is the only center in Maryland fighting cancer with proton therapy.

