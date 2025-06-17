Maryland Proton Treatment Center helps improve outcomes with more advanced radiation

1 in 3 women will develop cancer at some point in her lifetime. While skin cancer remains the number one most diagnosed cancer in both men and women, common cancers in women include breast, lung, endometrial and other GYN-related cancers.

While each type of cancer has a different treatment plan, many types can benefit from proton therapy. Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation that stops at the tumor site and spares surrounding healthy tissue, resulting in far fewer side effects and improved outcomes. Proton therapy has the same cure rates as traditional radiation.

The Maryland Proton Treatment Center is the first and most experienced proton therapy treatment center in the region. Speak with your medical care team to see if proton therapy is right for you.

