Maryland Proton Treatment Center - February 2024

Traditional radiation for cancer treatment targets the tumor site but also gives a large dose of radiation to the surrounding healthy tissue. Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation that stops at the tumor site and spares healthy tissue, resulting in far fewer side effects and the preservation of quality of life.

Proton therapy is helpful for cancers that grow close to major organs or tissue, such as sarcoma, head neck or throat, breast, lung, or prostate cancers. Proton therapy is also an oiption for pediatric or young adult patients whose tissue is still growing.

The Maryland Proton Treatment Center is the first and most experienced proton therapy treatment center in the region. Speak with your medical care team to see if proton therapy is right for you.

Learn more here.