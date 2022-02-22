Maryland Proton Treatment Center - February 2022

The Maryland Proton Treatment Center is the first and most experienced proton therapy treatment center in the region.

According to Medical News Today, 1 in 2 women will develop cancer at some point in her lifetime. Cervical or breast cancers can benefit from proton therapy, an advanced form of radiation that stops at the tumor site and spares healthy tissue, resulting in far fewer side effects and the preservation of quality of life.

To learn more about proton therapy or to see if it’s right for you, click here or call 1-86-MDPROTON.