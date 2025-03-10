Maryland is a leader in providing support and services for people with disabilities

March is recognized as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month across the country, and Maryland has traditionally been a national leader in providing services for people with disabilities. Chimes and the Maryland Association of Community Services (MACS) are two organizations with a superior legacy in providing services in the state.

Chimes is a Baltimore-based non-profit that assists those with developmental or behavioral challenges achieve their full potential. Services include job placement, education, residential facilities, and more. Chimes has helped over 1,000 people with disabilities gain employment with competitive wages and benefits at employers

MACS is a statewide non-profit of 125 organizations to help support people with disabilities and their families. Together, these organizations and others like them help tens of thousands of Marylanders per year.

Recent changes to budget include cutting a proposed 457 million dollars of funds. If approved, this would have a significant impact on the dedicated services, included reductions in some cases.

You can get involved with MACS here.

Learn more about Chimes here.