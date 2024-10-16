Maryland Irish Festival celebrates 50 years

Join Irish Charities of Maryland as they Celebrate their Golden Anniversary 50th Annual Maryland Irish Festival, set for November 8-10, 2024 at the Timonium Fairground.

This year’s event includes traditional and contemporary Irish music, authentic Irish food and beverages, plenty of cultural activities, a kid’s zone and an assortment of vendors, perfect for shopping just before the holiday season begins.

There will also be special 50th Anniversary drink and food specials in addition to Whiskey Tastings, a “Trip to Ireland” raffle and new merchandise.

Proceeds from the event are donated to various local nonprofits. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Buy tickets and learn more here.