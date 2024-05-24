The Maryland Healthy Alternatives Association is a non-profit dedicated to providing Maryland residents with comprehensive and easily accessible alternative health options.

After cannabis was legalized in Maryland, the hemp industry was hit hard, and many small businesses suffered. Hemp shop owners felt the law didn't adequately serve them, and as a result many closed their doors only to make way for larger, corporate cannabis entities.

The non-profit has produced a new film exploring the laws and the industry in Maryland. The film aims to bring public awareness to what's happening behind the scenes in our state.

The film premiers at the Patterson Theatre at the Creative Alliance on May 28 at 7:00.

