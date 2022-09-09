Maryland Food Bank - Weis Markets - Fight Hunger 2022

September is Hunger Action Month, and WMAR-2 News is joining with the Maryland Food Bank and Weis Markets to help answer the call.

The pandemic highlighted the need for food banks in the state and across the country, and now inflation is keeping demand high.

Weis Markets customers can help by purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers or rounding up their orders to the nearest dollar at the register. Money collected stays in the community and benefits the Maryland Food bank.

The food bank is able to stretch each donated dollar a long way to help maximize the impact of the donation and serve as many people as possible.

