Maryland Fleet Week - Chef Egg

Maryland Fleet Week is back!

The festival will feature family friendly entertainment, free ship tours, food and drink vendors, cultural and historical organizations, and more.

Chef Egg will be in the family tent with an interactive cooking demo to show how to prepare delicious and sustainable seafood dishes. On the menu: Fish Tacos with Pan Seared Rockfish, Pickled Jalapenos, Avocado and Cilantro Lime Dressing + Garden Fresh Gazpacho with Maryland Crab and Roasted Corn.

Learn more about Maryland Fleet Week activities here.

Learn more about Chef Egg here.