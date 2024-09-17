Maryland Cycling Classic and partners gear up to donate 50 bikes to Maryland schools

Cycling is a great way for kids to stay active, and an active lifestyle is important for overall health. MSC/Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland is partnering with Kaiser and the Bahati Foundation, a non-profit organization that inspires, empowers and brings opportunity to underprivileged, inner-city youth through the sport of cycling for future success both on and off the bike, for two elementary school clinics & bike donation events as part of their “In The Community” events.

Following up on the success of the Maryland Cycling Classic (MCC) school program held during race week over the last two years, The Sport Corp and the Bahati Foundation recently organized two elementary school assemblies, in Baltimore County and Baltimore City.

The assemblies focused on educating students about cycling as a mode of transportation, a healthy form of exercise and bike safety through an hour-long energetic and inspirational clinic culminating with a donation of 50 new bicycles and helmets (25 to each school), compliments of the MCC and Kaiser Permanente!

Learn more about MCC and community events here.