Maryland Auto Show 2023

Posted at 1:03 PM, Mar 08, 2023
The 2023 Maryland Auto Show returns to the Baltimore Convention Center with the latest new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, electric vehicles (EVs), customs, classics, and more!

Car lovers are invited to check out hundreds of the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment, inspect engines and experience the latest automotive technology from Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 12, 2023.

New this year, an indoor EV performance track will allow attendees to get a feel for the performance and handling of several new model all-electric vehicles from Ford, Hyundai, and Nissan.

Also, don’t miss furry friends from location adoption agencies looking for forever homes in the Subaru Loves Pets display!

