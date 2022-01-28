Maryland Auto Show 2022

The Maryland Auto Show is rolling into the Baltimore Convention Center this weekend!

Car lovers are invited to check out hundreds of the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment, inspect engines and experience the latest automotive technology.

The auto market has changed during the pandemic, and now you can see hundred of vehicles in a no-pressure environment. Attendees can look at, sit in, and in some cases even test drive ton of makes and models.

Electric vehicles are a huge trend for 2022. The auto show has numerous EVs, including the fully electric Ford F150 Lightening.

The auto show will be operated in full accordance with appropriate health and safety protocols in place.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Discounts are available for seniors and military members, and children under 12 are free. Learn more here.

